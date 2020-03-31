Initial delivery of UK-made Penlon ventilators will be 30 units - Daily Mail

Britain's health service will receive 30 ventilators next week in the first batch manufactured by a consortium of businesses, the Daily Mail reported, after the government confirmed the 'Penlon' model was approved and would ship at the weekend.

The cabinet office, which is coordinating a scheme to acquire thousands of ventilators to meet the service's needs during the peak of the coronavirus crisis, said it could not yet confirm the size of the first batch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

