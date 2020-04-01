Dubai returned man becomes Odisha's 4th COVID-19 patient

A 29-year-old man of Odisha's Bhadrak district, with a travel history to Dubai, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, an official said. "Fourth COVID-19 confirmed case: 29 years old male of Bhadrak district with travel history to Dubai," the Health and Family Welfare department said in its official twitter handle.

The incident came to the fore hours after the state governments COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi announced that Odisha reported three positive cases in a span of 15 days from March 15. The three earlier cases were reported from Bhubaneswar. Of them, two had returned from abroad while the third had come back after visiting Delhi and Haryana.

Odishas health and family welfare secretary N B Dhal asked the Bhadrak district collector to take the fourth patient to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack. His close contacts would be sent on isolation and tested.

While the first and the third patients are undergoing treatment at the Capital Hospital here, the second patient is admitted at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.