Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubai returned man becomes Odisha's 4th COVID-19 patient

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-04-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 00:00 IST
Dubai returned man becomes Odisha's 4th COVID-19 patient

A 29-year-old man of Odisha's Bhadrak district, with a travel history to Dubai, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, an official said. "Fourth COVID-19 confirmed case: 29 years old male of Bhadrak district with travel history to Dubai," the Health and Family Welfare department said in its official twitter handle.

The incident came to the fore hours after the state governments COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi announced that Odisha reported three positive cases in a span of 15 days from March 15. The three earlier cases were reported from Bhubaneswar. Of them, two had returned from abroad while the third had come back after visiting Delhi and Haryana.

Odishas health and family welfare secretary N B Dhal asked the Bhadrak district collector to take the fourth patient to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack. His close contacts would be sent on isolation and tested.

While the first and the third patients are undergoing treatment at the Capital Hospital here, the second patient is admitted at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Dubai to support Emirates airline, halts tourist market to fight coronavirus

Dubai said on Tuesday it would help its state-run Emirates airline mitigate the financial blow from the coronavirus outbreak as authorities enforced a full lockdown on a district famous for gold and spice markets.The United Arab Emirates, t...

Portugal's flag carrier TAP to temporarily lay off 90% of staff in coronavirus crisis

Portugals flag carrier TAP will temporarily lay off around 90 of its employees because of the coronavirus crisis that led to a collapse in demand for travel, according to an email sent by the airline to staff on Tuesday and seen by Reuters....

Czech virus chief defends face masks order, says they protect others

The Czech governments coronavirus tsar on Tuesday defended its order for people to wear face masks outside the home, saying they were important to protect others.The wearing of masks by the public has been considered by other countries but ...

Brady to wear No. 12 with Bucs; Godwin switches to 14

The TB12 brand will live on in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that quarterback Tom Brady will wear No. 12 with his new team, just as he did for 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.Wide receiver Chris Godwin had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020