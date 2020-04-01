Slovakia registers first coronavirus death

Slovakia on Tuesday registered its first death linked to the coronavirus, according to data from the National Health Information Centre.

As of midnight on Monday, Slovakia had 363 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.

The central European country has banned international travel to try to stem the epidemic, closed schools and most shops, and made it compulsory to wear a face mask outside the home.

