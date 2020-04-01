Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech virus chief defends face masks order, says they protect others

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 00:30 IST
Czech virus chief defends face masks order, says they protect others

The Czech government's coronavirus tsar on Tuesday defended its order for people to wear face masks outside the home, saying they were important to protect others.

The wearing of masks by the public has been considered by other countries but has also raised some controversy as it is at odds with guidance from the World Health Organisation, whose emergencies expert has said there is no evidence it is beneficial. Since March 18, all Czechs have had to wear them outside the home, mostly home-made fabric ones, as the country has a shortage of the surgical masks and higher-grade respirators reserved for medical and social services staff.

The order has been adhered to, with people facing a fine or reprimand for not wearing them. The head of the Czech government taskforce to halt the virus, epidemiologist Roman Prymula, said masks were 80 percent effective in stopping droplets and were a key measure in slowing the infection, along with washing hands.

"We do not use masks to protect ourselves, the level of protection there really is low; we are protecting our surroundings," he told a news conference. "If everybody wears masks, the aerosol is not being created and no one gets infected easily."

He said the WHO stance was motivated by a desire not to increase the demand for masks which were in short supply, but this was not an issue when wearing reusable fabric ones. Austria said on Monday it would make masks compulsory in shops, and Germany's Health Ministry said wearing masks might play a role when lifting lockdown measures.

Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergencies expert, said on Monday: "There is no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any particular benefit." "In fact there is some evidence to suggest the opposite, in the misuse or (not) wearing a mask properly or fitting it properly or taking it off and all the other risks that are otherwise associated with that," he said.

The Czech Republic had 3,237 cases by Tuesday evening, and 31 deaths. In the past two days, the increase in total cases dropped to single digits for the first time. The government has said it aims to start lifting some of its restrictions on travel, work, shopping and entertainment after Easter, if it manages to stem the growth of new cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

India and Pakistan crack down on Muslim group emerging as COVID-19 cluster

India and Pakistan sealed off centres belonging to a Muslim missionary group on Tuesday and began investigating how many coronavirus cases were linked to its activities. Tablighi Jamaat is a Deobandi Sunni Muslim missionary movement that pr...

Qatar's Hamad airport on-site staff temporarily reduced by 40%

Qatars Hamad International Airport has temporarily reduced the number of employees onsite by 40, with most working from home or on annual leave, a Qatar Airways spokesman said on Tuesday, denying a media report that said the airline had cut...

Italy frets over lockdown, eyes eventual staggered re-opening

Italian health officials warned on Tuesday it was too soon to consider lifting lockdown restrictions, saying a deceleration in new cases of coronavirus should not raise hopes that the crisis was near an end. The government announced on Mond...

Obama suggests Trump team 'denied warnings' of pandemic

Former US President Barack Obama took a veiled swipe Tuesday at his successor Donald Trump, chastising those who have denied warnings of a deadly coronavirus pandemic and cautioning against ignoring the consequences of climate change. The p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020