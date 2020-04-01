COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 120

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 120 on Tuesday after 23 new cases of the pandemic was reported in the past 24 hours, the Health Department said. These 120 cases include 24 people who took part in a religious congregation at Nizamuddin West area earlier this month. Till Monday night, the number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) stood at 97, including two deaths.

According to the Delhi Health Department, out of the total 120 cases recorded so far, about 90 are admitted at various hospitals like the LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. Five have been discharged, two have had died and one has migrated out of the country, it said. Twenty-four people, who took part in the congregation in Nizamuddin West earlier this month, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation from March 1-15, officials had said, as the south Delhi neighbourhood was virtually sealed. In the past three days, 441 people have been sent to hospital and 1,447 to quarantine centres, sources said.

Another doctor of a Mohalla Clinic was on Tuesday reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 infection, officials said. Total COVID-19 samples sent till date stands at 2,315 and 2,049 reports have been received, the Health Department said in a statement. According to a mapping of COVID-19 positive patients, a lot of the cases have come from central, east and southeast districts, sources said.

As many as 21,709 people who came in contact with the affected persons are under home quarantine till date and 2,451 have completed their 14-day quarantine, PTI KND HMB.

