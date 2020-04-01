Coronavirus: Five Delhi hospitals dedicated for COVID-19 cases

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Delhi government on Tuesday said five of its hospitals have been dedicated for people affected by COVID-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday climbed to 120, with 23 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.

The five hospitals are: LNJP Hospital & GB Pant Hospital collectively, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, GTB Hospital, DDU Hospital and BSA Hospital. The health department said the decision has been in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

