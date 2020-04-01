Coronavirus: Five Delhi hospitals dedicated for COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus: Five Delhi hospitals dedicated for COVID-19 casesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 00:36 IST
Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Delhi government on Tuesday said five of its hospitals have been dedicated for people affected by COVID-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday climbed to 120, with 23 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.
The five hospitals are: LNJP Hospital & GB Pant Hospital collectively, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, GTB Hospital, DDU Hospital and BSA Hospital. The health department said the decision has been in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- COVID
- DDU Hospital
- GTB Hospital
ALSO READ
Nirbhaya case: Death row convict moves Delhi court seeking quashing of death penalty, claims he was not in Delhi on day of crime.
Delhi court reserves order on Nirbhaya convict's plea claiming innocence
Don't be scared, don't stay at home if you have symptoms: First COVID-19 patient of Delhi
Delhi Police arrests coach for sexually assaulting woman boxer
Wife of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal seeks martyr status for him, meets official