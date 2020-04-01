Tunisia extends lockdown by two weeks

Tunisia will extend a lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus by two weeks to April 19, the presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tunisia has confirmed 362 cases of the coronavirus and nine deaths and has imposed a general lockdown for over a week, preventing people from leaving their homes except to buy necessities or work in certain jobs. (Reporting By Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall, editing by Chris Reese)

