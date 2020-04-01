Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK virus deaths rise by 27%, minister laments "shocking" toll

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 00:50 IST
UK virus deaths rise by 27%, minister laments "shocking" toll

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose by 27% in the space of a day, according to new figures on Tuesday that a senior cabinet minister described as shocking and disturbing. The government said 1,789 people have died in hospitals from coronavirus as of 1600 GMT on Monday, an increase of 381 from Sunday, the largest rise in absolute terms yet.

"The increase in the number of deaths is deeply shocking, disturbing (and) moving," Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said at a news conference, adding that it was not possible to predict when fatalities would peak. "It depends on the actions of all of us," he added. "We can delay that peak, we can flatten the curve through our own particular actions."

Britain initially took a gradual approach to containing the virus compared with European countries such as Italy. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed stringent controls after projections showed a quarter of a million people could die. Johnson has since become the first leader of a major power to announce a positive test result for coronavirus.

Britain lags Italy, Spain and France in terms of the number of deaths, but they are still doubling around every 3.5 days. While that is similar to the trajectory of Italy - the world's worst-hit country - when it was reporting similar numbers of deaths just over two weeks ago, British officials said on Tuesday they saw tentative reasons for optimism.

Official figures showed confirmed cases rose 14% between Monday and Tuesday to 25,150 as of Tuesday at 0800 GMT, the third day of increases around that rate - slowing from around 22-24% last Thursday and Friday. "We're not out of the woods, we're very much in the woods, and it's really important that we keep complying with those instructions," said Stephen Powis, director of the National Health Service in England.

"But as you can see, the number of infections is not rising as rapidly as it was. So, green shoots, but only green shoots, and we must not be complacent and we must not take our foot off the pedal." The government also announced the first medical ventilators which Britain has recently ordered from businesses will be ready this weekend and available to the health service next week.

The Daily Mail reported that the first batch would be 30 units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

India and Pakistan crack down on Muslim group emerging as COVID-19 cluster

India and Pakistan sealed off centres belonging to a Muslim missionary group on Tuesday and began investigating how many coronavirus cases were linked to its activities. Tablighi Jamaat is a Deobandi Sunni Muslim missionary movement that pr...

Qatar's Hamad airport on-site staff temporarily reduced by 40%

Qatars Hamad International Airport has temporarily reduced the number of employees onsite by 40, with most working from home or on annual leave, a Qatar Airways spokesman said on Tuesday, denying a media report that said the airline had cut...

Italy frets over lockdown, eyes eventual staggered re-opening

Italian health officials warned on Tuesday it was too soon to consider lifting lockdown restrictions, saying a deceleration in new cases of coronavirus should not raise hopes that the crisis was near an end. The government announced on Mond...

Obama suggests Trump team 'denied warnings' of pandemic

Former US President Barack Obama took a veiled swipe Tuesday at his successor Donald Trump, chastising those who have denied warnings of a deadly coronavirus pandemic and cautioning against ignoring the consequences of climate change. The p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020