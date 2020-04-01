Teenage boy dies in London after testing positive for coronavirus

Teenage boy dies in London after testing positive for coronavirusReuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 00:59 IST
A 13-year-old boy in London who tested positive for coronavirus has died, a hospital said on Tuesday.
"Sadly, a 13-year old boy who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away, and our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this time," King's College Hospital said in a statement.
"The death has been referred to the coroner and no further comment will be made."
