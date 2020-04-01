Central America bank OKs $1.9 bln to fight coronavirus in region

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) said on Tuesday it has approved a $1.9 billion program to support regional efforts to contain coronavirus and mitigate the economic impact of the fast-spreading disease.

CABEI, an international multilateral development financial institution, said it would distribute 182,000 coronavirus detection tests in the Central American region.

