Qatar's Hamad airport on-site staff temporarily reduced by 40%

Qatar's Hamad International Airport has temporarily reduced the number of employees onsite by 40%, with most working from home or on annual leave, a Qatar Airways spokesman said on Tuesday, denying a media report that said the airline had cut its workforce.

"In a press conference earlier today, we confirmed that there had been a temporary reduction of 40% of staff at Hamad International Airport across various areas including food and beverage, retail and ground staff," the spokesman said in response to a Reuters query. "This is purely a short term response to the COVID-19 crisis and the reduction in passenger numbers through the airport."

Hamad International is a subsidiary of Qatar Airways. Bloomberg had earlier reported that Qatar Airways was planning to reduce its workforce by about 40% due to the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.