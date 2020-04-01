Qatar's Hamad airport on-site staff temporarily reduced by 40%Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 01:56 IST
Qatar's Hamad International Airport has temporarily reduced the number of employees onsite by 40%, with most working from home or on annual leave, a Qatar Airways spokesman said on Tuesday, denying a media report that said the airline had cut its workforce.
"In a press conference earlier today, we confirmed that there had been a temporary reduction of 40% of staff at Hamad International Airport across various areas including food and beverage, retail and ground staff," the spokesman said in response to a Reuters query. "This is purely a short term response to the COVID-19 crisis and the reduction in passenger numbers through the airport."
Hamad International is a subsidiary of Qatar Airways. Bloomberg had earlier reported that Qatar Airways was planning to reduce its workforce by about 40% due to the pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar Airways
- Hamad International Airport
- Qatar
- Bloomberg
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Emirates asks pilots to take unpaid leave, Qatar Airways lays off staff
Qatar Airways lays off around 200 staff as coronavirus cuts air travel
Qatar Airways lays off about 200 Filipinos as coronavirus hits travel
EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Airways says it will need state support as cash runs out
Qatar Airways CEO says will keep flying but warns cash is running out