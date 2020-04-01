Citi postpones 2020 investor day due to coronavirus outbreak

Citi postpones 2020 investor day due to coronavirus outbreakReuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 02:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 02:56 IST
Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday it would postpone its 2020 investor day that was scheduled to take place on May 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The bank said it will follow guidance from health authorities to determine a new date.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Citigroup Inc