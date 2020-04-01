Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian authorities take cluster approach to contain coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 04:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 04:40 IST
Australian authorities take cluster approach to contain coronavirus

Australian authorities will open a pop-up coronavirus testing clinic next to Sydney's Bondi Beach on Wednesday as health workers try to contain clusters of infections across the country.

While strict lock-down measures are now in place in Australia, outbreaks of the disease have been detected in some communities, including Bondi, which made headlines in March when thousands of people were seen ignoring social distancing rules at its world-famous beach. South Australia's Barossa Valley wine-region has closed schools and facilities this week due to a localised outbreak, while six baggage-handlers working at the state's Adelaide airport have also tested positive to COVID-19.

"Bondi is one of those places where we are seeing local transmission, and we have seen cases among backpackers in recent days," New South Wales Health director Jeremy McAnulty said in Sydney on Wednesday. The pop-up clinics are designed to ramp up testing in a dedicated area to help authorities contain the spread of the disease.

New South Wales (NSW), the country's most populous state, remains the epicentre of the disease in Australia, accounting for almost half of the nation's confirmed cases, which now exceed 4,500. There have been 20 deaths. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Wednesday there were early signs that virus case numbers in the state were stabilising.

"We can't let our foot off the pedal, we can't relax," Berejiklian said in Sydney. "It doesn't take long for things to get out of control."

The rate of growth in new infections across the country has slowed to just under 10% over the past three days, from 25-30% a week ago, raising hopes that Australia is starting to "flatten the curve". Like many countries, Australia's financial and jobs markets have been roiled by the outbreak, prompting the government to unveil several stimulus packages, including a A$130 billion ($79.9 billion) six-month wage subsidy.

While most virus cases have been detected in major cities, clusters have also emerged in regional towns and tourist destinations. Barossa council mayor Bim Lange said schools in the wine-making area had been ordered to shut, and many other facilities closed, as a result of a localised outbreak, putting pressure on vineyards and other businesses involved in the grape-picking season.

"We've had three years of drought, and now this," Lange told Reuters. ($1 = 1.6316 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

13-year-old UK boy dies after contracting COVID-19

A 13-year-old British boy has died days after testing positive for COVID-19, hospital officials and his family have said, with relatives saying he had no underlying illnesses. The boy, who died Monday at Kings College Hospital in London on ...

El Salvador registers country's first coronavirus death

El Salvador has registered its first death from coronavirus, President Nayib Bukele said on Twitter on Tuesday....

Indore records 19 coronavirus cases in a day

The total COVID-19 positive cases in Indore has climbed to 63 after 19 new cases emerged in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. Out of the 19 new cases, 9 have been reported from a single-family which includes three children and six women.The tot...

Mexico president ramps up rich vs poor rhetoric in coronavirus fight

As the outlook for Mexicos economy gets gloomier during the coronavirus crisis, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has driven home the message that his government is ready to help the poor to weather the storm - but that the rich can for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020