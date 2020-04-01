Left Menu
Development News Edition

Divisions over Brazil's coronavirus response grow

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 05:23 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 05:23 IST
Divisions over Brazil's coronavirus response grow

Brazil's economy minister on Tuesday said the country needed to strike a balance between social isolation policies and protecting the economy, hours after President Jair Bolsonaro said hunger was just as big a threat as the coronavirus itself.

Paulo Guedes's comments underscored the divisions at the top that have characterized Brazil's response to the pandemic and come as Bolsonaro's own chief of staff said cabinet backed social distancing policies that the president had decried. Guedes also sought to defend the government's "war budget" in response to the economic effects of the crisis and rebut critics who have called his continued focus on austerity misguided, saying total spending so far is around 800 billion reais ($154 billion) and could rise further.

Concerns about the pandemic's impact and a wider retreat from risk assets have walloped Brazil's currency and stock market, with the latter losing more than half its value in dollar terms in the first three months of the year. Bolsonaro, a far-right populist, has grown increasingly isolated over his belief that keeping the economy running is more important than strict quarantine measures advocated by state governors, public health ministers and even his health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta.

Mandetta again appeared to contradict Bolsonaro on Tuesday, repeating his view that maximum social distancing remains vital to stopping the spread of the virus. "Those who are under 40 years of age have almost zero chance of death. So there's no reason not to let these people work. After all, if the virus kills in some cases, hunger also kills," Bolsonaro told journalists and supporters gathered outside his presidential residence in Brasilia.

The event was marked by ugly scenes when Bolsonaro's supporters harassed reporters. After a question about Mandetta, who has argued in favor of social isolation measures, a Bolsonaro supporter shouted that journalists were "pitting the people against the president."

Bolsonaro responded by encouraging the supporter to speak and telling journalists to be quiet. "It is he who will speak, not you," the president said. When the journalists withdrew from the scene, Bolsonaro appeared to mock them, asking them if they were "going to abandon the people?" After a few minutes, Bolsonaro resumed talking with reporters.

Polls show that Bolsonaro's popularity is falling due to his handling of the outbreak, which he has repeatedly called a "little flu." Most nights, Brazilians cooped up in their apartments have taken to banging pots and pans in protest, often screaming "Bolsonaro out!" ($1 = 5.20 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Dominos Pizza appoints former Costa Coffee boss as chief httpson.ft.com2UOUW48 - Carnival loo...

Pet cat tests positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong

A pet cat has tested positive for the coronavirus in Hong Kong after its owner was confirmed with having the virus, the citys Agricultural and Fisheries department said, cautioning that the animal has not shown any signs of the disease. In ...

Lillard doesn't want NBA to move permanent calendar

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard is not a fan of the suggestion that the NBA move its calendar to have seasons possibly run into August. The NBA is considering numerous options with the current season suspended by the co...

Four more positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Andhra Pradesh

Four more fresh coronavirus positive cases were reported from Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. This takes the total number of those infected with the deadly virus in Andhra Pradesh to 44.The district administration said the COVID-19 positive teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020