Health official says Russian stay at home should be extended - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:24 IST
The head of Russia's consumer health watchdog said on Wednesday that a non-working week declared by President Vladimir Putin to stem the spread of the coronavirus should be extended beyond this week, the Interfax news agency reported. Putin declared this week non-working in a televised address on Wednesday last week.

Days later, Moscow announced a partial lockdown, ordering the capital's residents to stay at home, prompting dozens of Russian regions to follow suit. The comments by the watchdog chief, Anna Popova, on Wednesday suggest the lockdown measures could be rolled over into next week.

