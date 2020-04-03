Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. unemployment to shoot up while GDP declines in 2nd quarter -congressional estimators

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 00:40 IST
U.S. unemployment to shoot up while GDP declines in 2nd quarter -congressional estimators

The U.S. unemployment rate will shoot past 10% in the second quarter while the country's gross domestic product will decline by more than 7% as the coronavirus crisis tightly grips the U.S. economy, according to projections released by the Congressional Budget Office on Thursday.

Interest rates on 10-year Treasuries will likely be below 1% during the quarter as well, according to the office, which provides nonpartisan economic analysis to the U.S. Congress. The CBO said its projections were based on information available through March 27 and that it is currently working on new estimates factoring in more recent information on the crisis, which "has been more negative than anticipated."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FIFA chief says football will be totally different after coronavirus

Football will be totally different when it eventually resumes after the coronavirus outbreak, the head of global soccer body FIFA Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.Football will come back, and when it does, well celebrate coming out of a ni...

Some U.S. direct payments will take months to reach Americans -congressional panel

Americans should start receiving direct payments from the U.S. government in mid-April to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic, but some may not get the money until mid-September, according to a congressional committee. The Trump adminis...

France's coronavirus death toll jumps as nursing homes included

The coronavirus death count in France surged to nearly 5,400 people on Thursday after the health ministry began including nursing home fatalities in its data.Jerome Salomon, head of the health authority, said the pandemic had by Thursday cl...

BRIEF-Bezos Says Giving $100 Mln Gift To Feeding America, Which Will Distribute Funds To Their National Network Of Food Banks- Instagram Post

April 2 Reuters - AMAZONS BEZOS SAYS GIVING 100 MILLION GIFT TO FEEDING AMERICA, WHICH WILL DISTRIBUTE FUNDS TO THEIR NATIONAL NETWORK OF FOOD BANKS - INSTAGRAM POST Source text httpsbit.ly2xFIATU...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020