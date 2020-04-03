France will probably extend confinement beyond April 15

France will probably extend the coronavirus confinement beyond April 15, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday. France went into lockdown on March 17 and a first two-week period has already been extended to April 15.

"I can understand the impatience, but deconfinement is not for tomorrow morning," Philippe said on TF1 television.

