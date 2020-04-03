Latvia reports its first coronavirus death – health ministry

Latvia reports its first coronavirus death – health ministryReuters | Riga | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:08 IST
Latvia reported its first coronavirus death on Friday when a 99-year-old woman died in a hospital in Riga, the Latvian health ministry said.
"The Ministry of Health confirms that the first patient diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Latvia today," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Latvia has 493 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
