Latvia reports its first coronavirus death – health ministry

Latvia reported its first coronavirus death on Friday when a 99-year-old woman died in a hospital in Riga, the Latvian health ministry said.

"The Ministry of Health confirms that the first patient diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Latvia today," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Latvia has 493 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

