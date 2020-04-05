Left Menu
Development News Edition

BoE will not use monetary financing to fight coronavirus crisis - Bailey

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 21:16 IST
BoE will not use monetary financing to fight coronavirus crisis - Bailey

The Bank of England will not resort to monetary financing - irreversibly printing money to help the government increase spending - as it tries to shield Britain's economy from the coronavirus crisis, its governor Andrew Bailey said.

The BoE last month ramped up is bond-buying programme by a record 200 billion pounds ($245.20 billion) - similar to moves by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank - a day before the government announced a huge increase in spending. But Bailey said he would oppose any calls for the BoE to print money simply to help the government.

"Using monetary financing would damage credibility on controlling inflation by eroding operational independence," Bailey said in an opinion piece published by the Financial Times on Sunday. "It would also ultimately result in an unsustainable central bank balance sheet and is incompatible with the pursuit of an inflation target by an independent central bank."

When the BoE announced the bond purchase expansion on March 19, most of it for government bonds, Bailey stressed he was not abandoning the long-standing concerns of central bankers about monetary financing "because history tells us where that leads". The idea of central banks helping governments to spend more has raised concerns about a rise in inflation in the future. It has even drawn parallels with the disastrous hyperinflation of 1930s Germany and 1990s Zimbabwe.

In his article for the FT, Bailey said the BoE remained in full control of how and when the expansion of its reserves to buy bonds is unwound, and the central bank would not allow its 2% inflation target to be threatened. "If the recent expansion of bond buying appears to threaten that goal, the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) can react," he said.

"The BoE will not hesitate to take all necessary actions both to support British businesses and households through this period of uncertainty and to ensure inflation is consistent with the 2 per cent target in the medium term." (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Jan Harvey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Mirzapur Season 2’s demand on Netflix over Instagram, Actors’ names revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Italy records lowest virus death toll in over two weeks

Italy on Sunday recorded its lowest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus in over two weeks and saw the number of critical care patients decline for the second dayThe 525 official COVID-19 fatalities reported by the civil protection s...

Rajan urges govt to invite experts to deal with economic impact of COVID-19

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has suggested to the government to call people with proven expertise and capabilities, including from opposition parties, to deal with perhaps the greatest emergency being faced by the country since Indepe...

Maharashtra: Thane city sees first COVID-19 death

A 57-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Mumbra township, the first death from the infection in Thane Municipal Corporation limits, civic officials said on Sunday. A official release said 13 new cases were detected in Thane district, of which ...

UK Coronavirus toll crosses 4,900

London UK, April 05 ANISputnik The coronavirus death toll in the United Kingdom has surpassed 4,900 after the Department of Health and Social Care on Sunday announced that 621 more people have lost their lives after contracting the disease....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020