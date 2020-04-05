Left Menu
France's coronavirus daily death toll slows - health ministry

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 23:58 IST
France's daily death toll from the novel coronavirus fell in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The health ministry data showed that 357 people died from COVID-19 in hospitals, compared with 441 in the previous 24 hours, taking the total toll in hospitals to 5,889.

The ministry added that 2,189 people had died in nursing homes since March 1, taking France's total death toll to 8,078.

