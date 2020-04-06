Turkey's coronavirus death toll reaches 649 with 30,217 total cases -minister

Turkey's death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 75 on Monday to total 649, and new confirmed cases rose by 3,148 to bring the country's total to 30,217, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

He said 21,400 tests for the COVID-19 disease had been performed in Turkey in the last 24 hours.

