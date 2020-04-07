EU mulls new buffers for firms against biodiversity risks like pandemics

The European Commission is considering whether to impose new requirements on firms to shield them from growing risks of biodiversity loss, including future pandemics, a draft document shows, as EU nations grapple with the COVID-19 outbreak. "In light of the growing negative impact of biodiversity loss on companies' profitability and long-term prospects (...) do you think the EU's sustainable finance agenda should better reflect growing importance of biodiversity loss?" the draft public consultation seen by Reuters says.

The document which is expected to be published in the coming days says that the COVID-19 epidemic is showing more clearly the risks associated with human activity and biodiversity loss. "It is important – now more than ever - to address the multiple and often interacting threats to ecosystems and wildlife to buffer against the risk of future pandemics," the document said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.