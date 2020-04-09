Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's Macron 'refuses to see WHO locked into U.S.-China war' -Elysee

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 01:51 IST
France's Macron 'refuses to see WHO locked into U.S.-China war' -Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron offered his full support to the World Health Organization (WHO) in a call with its director on Wednesday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised the international organisation.

"He reaffirmed his trust, his support for the institution and refuses to see it locked into a war between China and the USA," a French presidency official told Reuters. Macron, a big defender of multilateral organisations, has locked horns in the past with Trump over the American president's criticism of institutions that have been a bedrock of post-war international co-operation.

"The W.H.O. really blew it," Trump wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday. "For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look." On Jan. 31, the WHO advised countries to keep borders open despite the coronavirus outbreak, although it noted that countries had the right to take measures to try to protect their citizens.

That same day, Trump's administration announced restrictions on travel from China. In his call with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Macron also assured him that a French doctor who suggested a possible treatment for COVID-19 should be tested in Africa did not represent official French policy, the Elysee said.

The remarks sparked an outcry on social media. The doctor has since apologised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanders quits U.S. presidential race, setting up Biden battle with Trump

Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist whose progressive agenda pushed the Democratic Party sharply to the left, ended his White House campaign on Wednesday, clearing the way for a Nov. 3 election battle between former Vice President Joe Bi...

Ten thousand more US National Guard troops to help with coronavirus efforts in coming weeks

The number of National Guard troops helping combat coronavirus is expected to increase by more than 10,000 in the next week or two, the head of the U.S. National Guard said on Wednesday.General Joseph Lengyel told reporters at the Pentagon ...

JetBlue seeks U.S. approval to temporarily halt flights to 11 airports

JetBlue Airways Corp on Wednesday asked the U.S. Transportation Department for emergency approval to temporarily suspend service to 11 U.S. airports, including Dallas, Houston, Minneapolis, Portland, Sacramento and Albuquerque.Earlier on We...

UK PM Johnson making "steady progress" in COVID-19 treatment - spokeswoman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making steady progress while being treated in intensive care for COVID-19, his office said on Wednesday.The Prime Minister continues to make steady progress. He remains in intensive care, a Downing St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020