Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Body of Robert F. Kennedy's great-grandson recovered from Chesapeake Bay

The body of a great-grandson to Robert F. Kennedy was recovered from Chesapeake Bay off the Maryland coast on Wednesday, two days after he went missing with his mother while riding in a canoe, the New York Times reported. The remains of 8-year-old Gideon McKean were found about 2,000 feet from where the body of his mother, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, was discovered on Monday, the Times said. Opera star Bocelli to sing from empty Duomo in Milan on Easter Sunday

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, one of the world's most famous tenors, will perform from Milan's empty Duomo cathedral on Easter Sunday in a livestreamed concert intended as a symbol of love, hope and healing amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Bocelli will be accompanied only by the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli, playing one of world's largest pipe organs and performing a repertoire of sacred works including Pietro Mascagni's Sancta Maria.

Latest News

Canada says coronavirus death toll could be between 11,000 and 22,000

The Canadian death toll from the coronavirus outbreak is likely to be between 11,000 and 22,000 by the end of the pandemic, health officials said on Thursday, outlining the two most likely scenarios.The officials told a briefing that they e...

Soccer-English Football League needs 56 days to finish season - EFL chief

The English Football Leagues EFL chairman Rick Parry has told member clubs it needs about 56 days to complete the 2019-20 season and intends to conclude the campaign with the playoffs in all three divisions, British media reported on Thursd...

US STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of weekly jobless claims, OPEC+ meeting

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday as investors braced for another staggering weekly jobless claims number, while oil prices rose on hopes of sweeping production cuts. Weekly initial jobless claims, the most timely data on eco...

REPEAT-On an empty Via Dolorosa before Easter, praying for the world's sick

Brown-robed Franciscans stride through a shuttered and deserted Jerusalem to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the global focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar - but in a city bereft of Easter pilgrims. Among them i...
