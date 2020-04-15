Left Menu
Reuters Odd News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Sex toy sales take off amid Colombia's coronavirus quarantine

Gerson Monje holds up his cellphone to proudly show off his online sex shop. A red banner reading "sold out!" is plastered across half of the products. While most Colombian businesses suffer during a five-week lockdown meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, one online industry has seen an explosion in sales in the usually conservative country: sex toys are flying off virtual shelves.

IMF chief economist says 100 countries seek pandemic aid; more resources may be needed

The International Monetary Funds 1 trillion in lending capacity is quite substantial to help members deal with the coronavirus pandemic, but further resources may be needed as the full brunt of the crisis reaches developing countries, its c...

Former aide accuses Biden of sexual assault, campaign denies it

A former aide to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has in several media interviews accused him of sexually assaulting her nearly 30 years ago when he was a U.S. senator, an assertion that Bidens campaign has strongly den...

Iraq suspends Reuters for three months over report on coronavirus cases

Iraq has suspended the licence of the Reuters news agency after it published a story saying the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country was higher than officially reported.Iraqs media regulator said it was revoking Reuters licence...

Health care workers are 10%-20% of US coronavirus cases

Between 10 and 20 of U.S. coronavirus cases are health care workers, though they tended to be hospitalized at lower rates than other patients, officials reported Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first nat...
