World News Roundup: Pandemic could trigger social unrest in some countries: IMF; Trump's move to cut WHO funding prompts world condemnation and more

Some UK coronavirus decisions were too slow: opposition Labour leader

Some of the decisions Britain made on how to tackle the spread of novel coronavirus were too slow and the government did not learn enough from other countries, opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Wednesday. Britain initially refrained from imposing the same stringent controls as other European countries to counter the outbreak.

China reports fewer coronavirus cases but local infections rise near Russian border

China reported a decline in new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the mainland on Wednesday, but there was an increasing number of local transmissions in its far northeast bordering Russia. China had 46 new confirmed cases on Tuesday compared with 89 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. Of the new cases, 36 involved travelers arriving from overseas, compared with 86 a day earlier.

In Singapore, migrant coronavirus cases highlight containment weak link

As Singapore wins global plaudits for its handling of the coronavirus, the disease has spread rapidly within its large migrant worker community, highlighting what rights groups say is a weak link in the city state's containment efforts. Singapore has managed to mitigate the spread of the disease among its citizens through rigorous contact tracing and surveillance, earning praise from the World Health Organization. Infections within the migrant community, however, are mounting. As of April 14, out of 3,252 cases recorded in Singapore, 1,625 were linked to outbreaks in migrant worker dormitories.

Kids aren't coronavirus 'guinea pigs': Danish mums rebel as schools reopen

Denmark eased its coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday by reopening schools and daycare centers, but concerns they might become breeding grounds for the second wave of cases convinced thousands of parents to keep their children at home. The rate of new cases is falling, but the government's decision has led to a heated debate over how to balance the needs of the economy and the safety of the population in this case, its youngest citizens.

Germany to extend coronavirus lockdown until May 3 with some easing: sources

Germany will consider relaxing restrictions next week on shops introduced last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus but extend limits on movement until May 3, several participants in talks between regional and central government said on Wednesday. Chancellor Angela Merkel is to hold talks with state premiers of Germany's 16 states from 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) to agree on whether and how to loosen some of the restrictions given some improvement in the situation.

Brazil health minister says Bolsonaro likely to fire him: sources

Brazilian Health Minister Henrique Mandetta told his team that President Jair Bolsonaro is likely to fire him this week, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, raising the prospect of turmoil in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak. Mandetta told aides on Tuesday evening that he planned to remain in the job until Bolsonaro had chosen his replacement, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential conversations.

Trump's move to cut WHO funding prompts world condemnation

U.S. President Donald Trump's move to halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic prompted condemnation on Wednesday from world leaders who appealed for cooperation and unity. Trump, who has reacted angrily to accusations his administration's response to the worst epidemic in a century was haphazard and too slow, had become increasingly hostile towards the U.N. agency before announcing the halt on Tuesday.

Mekong river groups urge China to show transparency after dam report

Groups working to protect the Mekong River have called for greater transparency and cooperation from China after a report that Chinese dams held back water during a damaging drought in downstream countries last year. China has disputed the findings of the U.S. government-funded study and said it will do its utmost to guarantee a reasonable discharge of water to the Mekong basin countries of Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Pandemic could trigger social unrest in some countries: IMF

New waves of social unrest could erupt in some countries if government measures to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic are seen as insufficient or unfairly favoring the wealthy, the IMF said in a new report on Wednesday. Governments had already spent nearly $8 trillion to combat the pandemic and mitigate the economic fallout, but more fiscal stimulus would be needed once the crisis abated, the global lender said in its semi-annual Fiscal Monitor.

Lockdowns should be lifted in two-week stages to stem COVID-19 spread: WHO

Countries that ease restrictions imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus should wait at least two weeks to evaluate the impact of such changes before easing again, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday. In its latest Strategy Update, the U.N. agency said that the world stands at a "pivotal juncture" in the pandemic and that "speed, scale, and equity must be our guiding principles" when deciding what measures are necessary.

