BRIEF-Canada's confirmed coronavirus cases rise To 27,540 From 27,063 on April 14 954 deaths, up from 903 - Public Health Agency Data

BRIEF-Canada's confirmed coronavirus cases rise To 27,540 From 27,063 on April 14 954 deaths, up from 903 - Public Health Agency DataReuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:44 IST
April 15 (Reuters) -
* CANADA'S CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 27,540 FROM 27,063 ON APRIL 14; 954 DEATHS, UP FROM 903 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
