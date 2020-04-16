Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Myanmar-India border region – EMSC

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck Myanmar-India border region on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake's epicenter was 35 km southeast of Myanmar and 168 km southeast of Aizawl in India, and was 10 km below the earth's surface, EMSC said.

