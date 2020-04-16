Left Menu
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Myanmar-India border region – EMSC

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-04-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck Myanmar-India border region on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake's epicenter was 35 km southeast of Myanmar and 168 km southeast of Aizawl in India, and was 10 km below the earth's surface, EMSC said.

