People News Roundup: Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Spain of COVID-19; Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September and more

Updated: 17-04-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

UK's Prince William and Kate say: look after mental health in coronavirus crisis

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate urged people to look after their mental health during the novel coronavirus outbreak and drew attention to the particular psychological strain felt by frontline health workers. "We can feel frustrated, miss loved ones or get anxious," William, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, and Kate said in an interview promoting a government Every Mind Matters online platform which gives tips on mental health.

Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September

Singer R. Kelly's sexual abuse trial in New York has been postponed to Sept. 27 as a judge ruled on Thursday that the previously scheduled July 7 date was not realistic in light of the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of the federal court in Brooklyn said at a hearing conducted by telephone that potential jurors would be summoned to fill out written questionnaires on Sept. 14.

Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Spain of COVID-19

Chilean author Luis Sepúlveda, best known for his book "The Old Man Who Read Love Stories," died on Thursday of COVID-19 in a hospital in Asturias, the region of northern Spain where he lived for several decades, his publisher and Spanish media reported. The 70-year-old author, who exiled to Spain during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, had spent weeks in a hospital in Oviedo fighting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The writer had recently returned from a literary festival in Porto, Portugal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

