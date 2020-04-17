Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:30 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September

Singer R. Kelly's sexual abuse trial in New York has been postponed to Sept. 27 as a judge ruled on Thursday that the previously scheduled July 7 date was not realistic in light of the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of the federal court in Brooklyn said at a hearing conducted by telephone that potential jurors would be summoned to fill out written questionnaires on Sept. 14. Germany's Oktoberfest unlikely to take place this year

The annual Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, is unlikely to take place this year due to the coronavirus crisis, the premier of the southern German state of Bavaria said on Thursday. The Oktoberfest attracts around six million visitors to Munich every year, with many traveling from abroad. Revelers sit together on long communal tables to swig beer, eat sausages, pretzel or pork knuckle, and listen to oompah bands. Montreux Jazz Festival cancelled for first time in its history

The Montreux Jazz Festival will not be held in July due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first time the Swiss summer festival has not taken place since its launch in 1967, organisers said on Friday. As the government is keeping most hygiene and social distancing measures in place for now, it is impossible to consider holding an event on such a scale, a statement said. The two-week festival along Lake Geneva draws nearly 250,000 people. Lunch with A-Rod, serenade by Bieber as #allinchallenge on coronavirus takes off

Leonardo DiCaprio is offering a walk-on role in his next movie, Justin Bieber says he will serenade the winner in their hometown, and Ellen DeGeneres is offering one lucky American the chance to co-host an episode of "The Ellen Show." Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, offering a one-on-one batting lesson and lunch, and National Football League quarterback Tom Brady, whose offer is a private workout, are also among dozens of celebrities taking part in the #AllInChallenge, to raise money to help feed Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Why Wentworth Season 8 is a must-watch series, Know on its airing in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

There is more choice available for female actors on web, says Ashvini Bhave

Ashvini Bhave, who is making a comeback to acting with Voot Select original The Raikar Case, says unlike films, there is much more character development in web series, especially for female artistes. Bhave, who made a name for herself in th...

Special train with 950 army personnel deploy in operational areas

A special train with approximately 950 army personnel who have completed professional courses at Army training establishments at Bangalore, Belgaum Secundrabad and due to rejoin units deployed in operational areas in North India has starte...

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Chile astronomers discover star dancing according to Einsteins century-old theoryAstronomers in Chile using one of the worlds largest telescopes have found a star dancing around a black ...

People News Roundup: Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Spain of COVID-19; Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UKs Prince William and Kate say look after mental health in coronavirus crisisBritains Prince William and his wife Kate urged people to look after their mental health during the novel cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020