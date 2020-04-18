Entertainment News Roundup: Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September; Montreux Jazz Festival cancelled for first time in its history and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

AMC says it has enough cash through July as movie theaters aim to re-open

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest movie theater operator, said on Friday it has enough cash to withstand a global suspension of operations until a possible partial reopening of its locations in July. The company said it was seeking to raise $500 million in a new debt offering that would provide enough liquidity to withstand coronavirus-related closures until the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, on Nov. 26, if necessary.

Rolling Stones added to all-star lineup for Saturday's global coronavirus concert

The Rolling Stones will join a star-studded global television broadcast on Saturday to honor healthcare workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the band announced on Friday. The two-hour "One World: Together at Home" event, a combination of music, comedy and stories from doctors, nurses and grocery workers, will be broadcast across multiple North American and international television networks.

Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September

Singer R. Kelly's sexual abuse trial in New York has been postponed to Sept. 27 as a judge ruled on Thursday that the previously scheduled July 7 date was not realistic in light of the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of the federal court in Brooklyn said at a hearing conducted by telephone that potential jurors would be summoned to fill out written questionnaires on Sept. 14.

Montreux Jazz Festival cancelled for first time in its history

The Montreux Jazz Festival will not be held in July due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first time the Swiss summer festival has not taken place since its launch in 1967, organisers said on Friday. As the government is keeping most hygiene and social distancing measures in place for now, it is impossible to consider holding an event on such a scale, a statement said. The two-week festival along Lake Geneva draws nearly 250,000 people.

Lunch with A-Rod, serenade by Bieber as #allinchallenge on coronavirus takes off

Leonardo DiCaprio is offering a walk-on role in his next movie, Justin Bieber says he will serenade the winner in their hometown, and Ellen DeGeneres is offering one lucky American the chance to co-host an episode of "The Ellen Show." Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, offering a one-on-one batting lesson and lunch, and National Football League quarterback Tom Brady, whose offer is a private workout, are also among dozens of celebrities taking part in the #AllInChallenge, to raise money to help feed Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

San Diego Comic-Con canceled for first time amid coronavirus outbreak

San Diego Comic-Con, an annual celebrity-studded showcase of superhero films and pop culture, has been canceled for the first time in its 50-year history due to the global coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Friday. Comic-Con had been scheduled to take place in July. The event typically draws tens of thousands of costumed revelers to a San Diego convention hall and surrounding streets, restaurants and hotels.

