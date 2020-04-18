Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Spain of COVID-19; UK's Prince William and Kate say: look after mental health in coronavirus crisis and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 18:30 IST
People News Roundup: Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Spain of COVID-19; UK's Prince William and Kate say: look after mental health in coronavirus crisis and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

UK's Prince William and Kate say: look after mental health in coronavirus crisis

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate urged people to look after their mental health during the novel coronavirus outbreak and drew attention to the particular psychological strain felt by frontline health workers. "We can feel frustrated, miss loved ones or get anxious," William, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, and Kate said in an interview promoting a government Every Mind Matters online platform which gives tips on mental health.

Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September

Singer R. Kelly's sexual abuse trial in New York has been postponed to Sept. 27 as a judge ruled on Thursday that the previously scheduled July 7 date was not realistic in light of the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of the federal court in Brooklyn said at a hearing conducted by telephone that potential jurors would be summoned to fill out written questionnaires on Sept. 14.

Chilean best-selling author Luis Sepulveda dies in Spain of COVID-19

Chilean author Luis Sepúlveda, best known for his book "The Old Man Who Read Love Stories," died on Thursday of COVID-19 in a hospital in Asturias, the region of northern Spain where he lived for several decades, his publisher and Spanish media reported. The 70-year-old author, who exiled to Spain during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, had spent weeks in a hospital in Oviedo fighting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The writer had recently returned from a literary festival in Porto, Portugal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Mental fortitude helps Indian man battle coronavirus in Singapore

Indian national Subramaniam Pugalandi, who was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier in the month in Singapore, fought fear, thoughts of his family and even boredom to finally be in a condition from where full recovery is in sight. The 35-y...

IRCTC served 10 lakh meals to poor, needy since March 28

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation IRCTC has provided 10 lakh meals to the poor and needy since March 28, with 62,990 meals distributed on Saturday, the railway subsidiary said. From l...

3 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total now 95

Three more people, one in Noida and two in Greater Noida, tested positive for coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the tally in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district to 95, officials here saidTwo other patients, who were undergoin...

COVID-19 will reboot world into virtual reality: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

COVID-19 will reboot the world into virtual reality and after the crisis, work from home models are likely to continue and business travel is likely to be curtailed as virtual meetings have proved to be just as effective, Biocon Executive C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020