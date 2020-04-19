Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases rise to 31 in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-04-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 17:38 IST
Coronavirus cases rise to 31 in Nepal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 65-year-old man in Nepal who was staying at a mosque, where 12 Indians were tested positive for COVID-19, has contracted the disease, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the Himalayan nation to 31, health officials said on Sunday. Twelve Indians were among the 14 new coronavirus cases reported in Nepal on Friday. The Indian nationals were staying at a mosque in Triyuga area of Udaypur district. They were quarantined in a school building after residents informed authorities about them. Basudev Pandey, head of the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division of the health ministry, said the man was tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday evening. The patient, a resident of Udayapur district, was living in the same mosque in Triyuga where 12 Indians got infected with the deadly virus earlier, officials said.

According to the health ministry, of the total COVID-19 cases, four patients have recovered completely. While three patients, including a 65-year-old woman, were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, one recovered last month. A total of 8,081 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, it said. Meanwhile, eight persons were injured on Sunday in the Bahadurmai area of Parsa district following a clash between two groups over some Jaamati people taking shelter in a mosque there.

According to police, locals pelted stones at the mosque protesting the Jaamati people taking shelter there. In retaliation, those inside the mosque also pelted stones. Eight persons were injured in the crash, police said. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the clash.

In a separate incident, police raided a mosque at Mayadevi village in Kapilvastu district where 14 people had gathered for prayers, violating lockdown norms. The security personnel took the group to a nearby quarantine center. Nepal is under lockdown till April 27. Authorities in Nepal's Sunsari district on Saturday sealed 14 mosques and quarantined 33 Indians and seven Pakistanis taking refuge there, amid a surge in the coronavirus cases in the country. The mosques were sealed in Itahari Municipality in eastern Nepal. As part of its efforts to combat coronavirus, the government has released 421 inmates from various prisons across the country following a recent Supreme Court order, said Pradip Raj Kandel, Director General in the Department of Prison Management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

G20 health ministers start virtual meeting on coronavirus -Saudi TV

Health ministers from the Group of 20 major economies began a virtual meeting on Sunday to work on a joint response to the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabian state television reported. Member countries will be joined by leaders from Spain,...

Putin says coronavirus crisis under full control despite record rise in cases

President Vladimir Putin said that Russian authorities had the coronavirus crisis under full control and that everything would work out with Gods help, even as the country on Sunday registered a record daily rise in cases of the new virus.R...

Belarusians flock to churches for Easter, defy stay home calls

Thousands of Belarusians converged on churches across the country on Sunday to celebrate Easter, ignoring calls from health authorities and church leaders to stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Priests had planned to cond...

Billy Gilmour is really a class talent: Frank McAvennie

Former Scotland international Frank McAvennie has heaped praise on Chelseas Billy Gilmour saying that the latter is really a class talent. Gilmour is class. He is really a class talent, Goal.com quoted McAvennie as saying.McAvennie said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020