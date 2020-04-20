Entertainment News Roundup: Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin' lyrics for sale and Who's Who of pop culture unites for 'One World'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin' lyrics for sale for $2.2 million

Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics to his 1960s classic "The Times They Are A-Changin'" are going up for sale with a $2.2 million asking price in what could mark a world record for rock lyrics. Gary Zimet, owner of Los Angeles-based autograph dealers Moments in Time, said on Sunday the one-page sheet of lyrics, written in a notebook and with changes and scribbles, was originally owned by Dylan's current manager, Jeff Rosen, and was now being sold by an anonymous private collector.

Who's Who of pop culture unites for 'One World' coronavirus special

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Beyonce, and Oprah Winfrey on Saturday headlined a special broadcast of music, comedy and personal stories celebrating those around the world on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The two-hour "One World: Together at Home" event, broadcast across multiple television channels in the United States and overseas, featured a Who's Who of pop culture in the biggest celebrity gathering so far to mark the effects of the virus.

