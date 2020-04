BRIEF-Zuckerberg Says Carnegie Mellon Publishing Its Initial Findings From Facebook Coronavirus Symptom Survey On Monday - WaPo

* MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS RECENTLY STARTED SHOWING FACEBOOK COMMUNITY IN U.S. OPT-IN CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOM SURVEY RUN BY CARNEGIE MELLON UNIVERSITY - WAPO

* ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK PARTNERING WITH FACULTY FROM UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND TO EXPAND CORONAVIRUS SURVEY GLOBALLY - WAPO OP-ED * ZUCKERBERG SAYS CARNEGIE MELLON PUBLISHING ITS INITIAL FINDINGS FROM CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOM SURVEY ON MONDAY - WAPO OP-ED Source text : https://wapo.st/2VnUueu

