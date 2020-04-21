Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Germany cancels Oktoberfest beer festival due to coronavirus; Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin'' lyrics for sale for $2.2 million and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Germany cancels Oktoberfest beer festival due to coronavirus; Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin'' lyrics for sale for $2.2 million and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Kept home by COVID-19, U.S. politics goes virtual with digital dance parties and avatars

When stay-at-home orders sparked by the coronavirus forced him to find new ways to reach young voters ahead of the November U.S. election, Felix Clarke turned to an online computer game. The New Hampshire college student logged in to Minecraft, dressed his avatar in the blue T-shirt worn by canvassers for NextGen America, the progressive group for which he works, and strolled virtually up to other players, making his pitch.

Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin'' lyrics for sale for $2.2 million

Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics to his 1960s classic "The Times They Are A-Changin'" are going up for sale with a $2.2 million asking price in what could mark a world record for rock lyrics. Gary Zimet, owner of Los Angeles-based autograph dealers Moments in Time, said on Sunday the one-page sheet of lyrics, written in a notebook and with changes and scribbles, was originally owned by Dylan's current manager, Jeff Rosen, and was now being sold by an anonymous private collector.

Germany cancels Oktoberfest beer festival due to coronavirus

Germany's Oktoberfest, the world's largest folk festival, where revelers from all over the world gather to swig large quantities of beer, has been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis, the southern state of Bavaria said on Tuesday. Around six million partygoers gather every year in Munich for the two-week-long festivities, held in packed tents with long wooden tables and oompah bands, which makes more than 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) for the city.

'One World' celebrity special for coronavirus draws 21 million Americans

Almost 21 million Americans watched the "One World: Together At Home" global special on Saturday in support of frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic, according to Nielsen data released on Monday. Nielsen said that the two-hour concert, which featured appearances and performances from their homes by multiple celebrities including Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Oprah Winfrey and Beyonce, was aired on 26 U.S. television networks.

'Listen to your heart': Indigenous elders channel tough love in Earth Day film

Indigenous elders from Alaska to Australia have come together to deliver some tough love in a new film for Earth Day: the human race will only survive if we start putting our minds at the service of our hearts. Produced by Academy and Emmy award-winner Jeffrey D. Brown, Wisdom Weavers of the World was shot in Hawaii where Ilarion "Kuuyux" Merculieff, an Alaskan Unangan leader, gathered a dozen other elders to hold councils and ceremonies in November 2017.

