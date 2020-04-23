World News Roundup: U.S. economic aid to Greenland draws criticism in Denmark; China says Australia call for COVID-19 probe is political maneuvering and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. economic aid to Greenland draws criticism in Denmark

An economic aid package being prepared by the U.S. government to Greenland is drawing criticism in Denmark less than a year after it rebuffed U.S. President Donald Trump's offer to buy the vast Arctic island. The U.S. ambassador to Denmark said in an op-ed this week that the government is working on "a substantial package of economic aid" to Greenland.

Lombardy becomes latest Italian region to start own coronavirus tests

The northern Italian region of Lombardy, at the epicentre of Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak, began an antibody testing programme on Thursday as it prepared to start opening up its economy following weeks of lockdown. The so-called serological tests on intravenous blood samples, using a kit designed by diagnostics specialist Diasorin, will be carried out in 14 of the worst-hit areas of Lombardy before being extended to the whole region next week.

U.N. concerned over 'grave immediate risk' to Rohingya refugees on boats

The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR voiced mounting concern on Thursday over a "grave immediate risk" to Rohingya refugees aboard boats in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea, urging Southeast Asian nations not to close avenues to asylum. Several fishing trawlers carrying hundreds of Rohingya, members of a Muslim minority from Myanmar, are bound for Bangladesh, after being turned back from Malaysia where they were seeking asylum, according to rights groups.

China says Australia call for COVID-19 probe is political maneuvering

China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Australia's call for an independent probe into the coronavirus epidemic was political maneuvering and said the country should end its ideological bias. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also told reporters during a briefing that China has no wildlife wet markets, responding to a question about U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo's comments calling for China to close all wildlife wet markets in the country.

UK economy crumbles under coronavirus strain; questions mount over lockdown exit

The United Kingdom's economy is crumbling under the strain of the coronavirus lockdown and government borrowing is soaring to the highest levels in peacetime history, increasing pressure on the government to set out an exit strategy. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, recuperating at his country residence after being seriously ill with COVID-19, is facing criticism from opposition politicians and some epidemiologists for reacting too slowly to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Fearing new virus wave, France refines end of lockdown plans

France offered retailers some relief on Thursday, saying it wanted them to reopen when a nationwide lockdown ends on May 11, though some curbs could remain in certain areas to delay a new wave of the coronavirus. The government has ruled out restaurants, bars and cafes reopening straight after the lockdown is lifted, and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire indicated restrictions were likely to remain in regions that have been hit worst by the virus.

'Still at the beginning': Merkel asks Germans for resilience in coronavirus battle

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Thursday to show endurance and discipline to get through the coronavirus pandemic that is "still at the beginning", and called for a bigger European Union budget to support economic recovery in the bloc. Merkel is worried that Germans are relaxing their social distancing efforts after the federal and regional governments agreed to reopen some shops this week.

Pompeo renews criticism of China over virus but welcomes supplies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hit out at Beijing again on Wednesday over the coronavirus outbreak and accused it of taking advantage of the pandemic to bully neighbors, even as he welcomed China's provision of essential medical supplies. Pompeo told a news briefing that the United States "strongly believed" Beijing had failed to report the outbreak in a timely manner, in breach of World Health Organization rules, and had failed to report human-to-human transmission of the virus "for a month until it was in every province inside of China."

Australia says all WHO members should back coronavirus inquiry

All member nations of the World Health Organization (WHO) should support a proposed independent review into the coronavirus pandemic, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, further threatening strained ties with China. Australia has become one of most forceful critics of Beijing for its handling of the spread of the coronavirus, with Morrison urging several world leaders to support an international inquiry into its origins and spread, as well as the WHO's response.

Guards chief: U.S. warships will be destroyed if they threaten Iran in Gulf

Iran will destroy U.S. warships if its security is threatened in the Gulf, the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards told state TV on Thursday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Tehran over "harassment" of U.S. vessels. "I have ordered our naval forces to destroy any American terrorist force in the Persian Gulf that threatens security of Iran's military or non-military ships," Major General Hossein Salami said. "Security of the Persian Gulf is part of Iran's strategic priorities."

