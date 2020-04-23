Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: U.S. judge dismisses actor Jussie Smollett's lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution; Whitney Houston's life to be made into feature film and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:29 IST
People News Roundup: U.S. judge dismisses actor Jussie Smollett's lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution; Whitney Houston's life to be made into feature film and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

U.S. judge dismisses actor Jussie Smollett's lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution

A U.S. federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett who accused the city of Chicago of malicious prosecution in concluding that his claim to having been the victim of a racist and homophobic beating was a hoax. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said in the ruling, published on the court's website, that Smollett "cannot bring a state malicious claim until proceedings against him have been terminated."

Whitney Houston's life to be made into feature film

Whitney Houston is headed back to the big screen in a feature film about the singer's life that took her to the heights of fame but ended in drug addiction and tragedy. Taking its title from one of Houston's biggest hits - "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" - the film has the backing of the singer's estate and her longtime record producer and mentor Clive Davis, producers said on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

This could take hours: Coronavirus protocols will prolong U.S. House vote

Masked and gloved members of the U.S. House of Representatives gathered in a largely empty Capitol for the first time in weeks on Thursday to vote on the next coronavirus response bill under rules that will extend proceedings for hours in t...

With 217 new cases and nine deaths, tally of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rises to 2,624 and death toll reaches 112: health official.

With 217 new cases and nine deaths, tally of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rises to 2,624 and death toll reaches 112 health official....

Soccer-UEFA looking at two options to complete European competitions

UEFA said on Thursday that it is considering two possibilities for resuming its Champions League and Europa League competitions and urged domestic leagues to explore all possible options to finish their domestic seasons.Football across Euro...

Schaeffler India resumes production at Vadodara plant

Industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India Limited on Thursday announced resumption of operations at its Savli plant in Vadodara, Gujarat. The operations at the companys manufacturing facilities at Talegaon Maharashtra, Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020