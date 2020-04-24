Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied Australian boy named Corona

Tom Hanks has sent a letter and a Corona brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over his name, Corona, Australian television networks reported on Thursday. Corona De Vries, an eight-year-old from the Gold Coast in Queensland state wrote to the Hollywood star after he and his wife, Rita, had spent more than two weeks in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in the Australian beach resort. Singer Kelly Rowland joins U.S. coronavirus special to aid black community

Kelly Rowland, Halle Berry and Anthony Anderson are among a host of black celebrities taking on the coronavirus epidemic as the disease continues to disproportionately affect minorities in the United States. The actors and singers will take part in television special "Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort," airing on cable channel BET on Wednesday, that aims to deliver financial, educational and community support directly to the African American community. Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and daughter lead People's 30th 'Beautiful' issue

Actress Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and baby granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa graced the cover of "People" magazine's annual Beautiful issue on Tuesday. It was the first time that three generations had appeared on the Beautiful cover, which marked the 30th anniversary of one of the celebrity publication's most coveted honors. U.S. judge dismisses actor Jussie Smollett's lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution

A U.S. federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett who accused the city of Chicago of malicious prosecution in concluding that his claim to having been the victim of a racist and homophobic beating was a hoax. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said in the ruling, published on the court's website, that Smollett "cannot bring a state malicious claim until proceedings against him have been terminated." 'Friends' cast offers fans chance to join their reunion special

The cast of the hit TV comedy "Friends" on Tuesday offered six fans the chance to join them for their upcoming reunion show, which will raise funds for those worst-affected by the coronavirus epidemic. "The One Where You Meet the Entire Cast of 'Friends'" was the latest celebrity entry into the #AllInChallenge launched in the United States to raise money to help feed Americans most at risk because of the pandemic. Locked-down Rolling Stones release new track 'Living in a Ghost Town'

The Rolling Stones gave their fans some satisfaction on Thursday by releasing a new track "Living in a Ghost Town", part-recorded during the coronavirus lockdown. The song, powered by a Keith Richards' riff and a chanted refrain, comes with a video showing deserted streets and subway stations in London, Los Angeles, Kyoto and other cities. Naomi Campbell - from catwalk queen to chat show host

Coronavirus quarantine has supermodel Naomi Campbell reinventing herself as a talk show host with the new series "No Filter with Naomi." The catwalk queen is chatting live on YouTube every day with some of her famous friends, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour and models Cindy Crawford and Karlie Kloss. Whitney Houston's life to be made into feature film

Whitney Houston is headed back to the big screen in a feature film about the singer's life that took her to the heights of fame but ended in drug addiction and tragedy. Taking its title from one of Houston's biggest hits - "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" - the film has the backing of the singer's estate and her longtime record producer and mentor Clive Davis, producers said on Wednesday.

