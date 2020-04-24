People News Roundup: Naomi Campbell - from catwalk queen to chat show host; Whitney Houston's life to be made into feature film and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied Australian boy named Corona

Tom Hanks has sent a letter and a Corona brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over his name, Corona, Australian television networks reported on Thursday. Corona De Vries, an eight-year-old from the Gold Coast in Queensland state wrote to the Hollywood star after he and his wife, Rita, had spent more than two weeks in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in the Australian beach resort.

U.S. judge dismisses actor Jussie Smollett's lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution

A U.S. federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett who accused the city of Chicago of malicious prosecution in concluding that his claim to have been the victim of a racist and homophobic beating was a hoax. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said in the ruling, published on the court's website, that Smollett "cannot bring a state malicious claim until proceedings against him have been terminated."

Naomi Campbell - from catwalk queen to chat show host

Coronavirus quarantine has supermodel Naomi Campbell reinventing herself as a talk show host with the new series "No Filter with Naomi." The catwalk queen is chatting live on YouTube every day with some of her famous friends, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour and models Cindy Crawford and Karlie Kloss.

Whitney Houston's life to be made into feature film

Whitney Houston is headed back to the big screen in a feature film about the singer's life that took her to the heights of fame but ended in drug addiction and tragedy. Taking its title from one of Houston's biggest hits - "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" - the film has the backing of the singer's estate and her longtime record producer and mentor Clive Davis, producers said on Wednesday.