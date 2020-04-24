World News Roundup: Britain has set tight deadline, not moving in talks: EU's Barnier; Afghanistan's Taliban reject call for Ramadan ceasefire and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Britain has set tight deadline, not moving in talks: EU's Barnier

The clock is ticking even more than before in talks on the future relationship between Britain and the European Union, but Britain is failing to move despite setting a tight timetable, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator said on Friday. "(Britain) has imposed this very rigorous calendar, except for such an important negotiation," Michel Barnier told a news conference after the second week of talks between Brussels and London.

Afghanistan's Taliban reject call for Ramadan ceasefire

The Taliban have rejected an Afghan government call for a ceasefire for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and to let authorities focus on tackling the coronavirus, raising new concern about prospects for a fragile peace process. Hopes for an end to Afghanistan's decades of war were raised in late February when the Taliban and the United States struck a deal on the withdrawal of U.S.-led foreign forces in exchange for Taliban security guarantees.

Journalists at Russian business newspaper complain of pro-Kremlin censorship

Journalists at Vedomosti, a prominent Russian business publication, on Thursday, accused their editor of imposing pro-Kremlin censorship upon them and suggested the board of directors appoint someone else. In an editorial posted on the newspaper's website, journalists complained that Acting Editor-in-Chief Andrei Shmarov had banned the publication of opinion polls carried out by a research firm that has irritated the Kremlin.

UK PM Johnson in good shape after coronavirus, says minister

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in good shape and recovering after falling gravely ill with COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday. "I'm sure he'll come back as soon as his doctors recommend it," he told Sky News.

UK says Iran's ballistic missile launch is of significant concern

The United Kingdom said on Friday that an Iranian satellite launch earlier this week was of significant concern and inconsistent with a United Nations Security Council resolution. "Reports that Iran has carried out a satellite launch – using ballistic missile technology – are of significant concern and inconsistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2231," a Foreign Office spokesman said.

World leaders to launch WHO COVID-19 plan, but U.S. won't take part

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will help launch a global initiative on Friday to accelerate work to fight COVID-19, the World Health Organization said, but the United States said it will not take part. The WHO said late on Thursday it would to announce a "landmark collaboration" on Friday to speed development of safe, effective drugs, tests and vaccines to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19.

Italian doctor's cancer battle helps her bond with coronavirus patients

Marta Gravellone, a young doctor making house calls on coronavirus patients, knew what it was like to be ill and isolated long before the pandemic hit her home in northern Italy. Two years ago, she recovered from a battle with cancer - an experience she keeps in mind as she goes on her rounds in the towns and villages on the banks of Lake Maggiore.

Trump thinks report was incorrect on illness of North Korea's Kim Jong Un

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threw more cold water on reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was gravely ill, but declined to say if he had been in touch with officials there. "I think the report was incorrect," Trump said at a daily White House briefing, adding that he had heard it was based on "old documents."

Spain's daily coronavirus deaths lowest in a month

Spain's daily coronavirus deaths fell to the lowest in more than a month on Friday, with 367 registered in the previous 24 hours, as the government prepared criteria to ease one of Europe's strictest lockdowns from next month. The new deaths were just a 1.7% increase overall, down from 440 the previous day, and the lowest since March 21, underlining optimism that Spain's epidemic was past the worst.

Islam's holiest sites emptied by coronavirus crisis as Ramadan begins

The holy month of Ramadan began on Friday with Islam's holiest sites in Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem largely empty of worshippers as the coronavirus crisis forced authorities to impose unprecedented restrictions. During Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed priorities, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars, or meals to break the fast.