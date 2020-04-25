World News Roundup: Taiwan shows solidarity as bookseller who fled Hong Kong opens shop; Hundreds protest against lockdown at Polish-German border and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Britain nears milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths

Britain could hit the grim milestone of 20,000 COVID-19 deaths later on Saturday when the daily count is added to the current toll of 19,506 people who tested positive for the new coronavirus and died in hospital. As the death toll rises, the government is facing growing criticism over its response to the pandemic. It was slower to impose a lockdown than European peers and is struggling to raise its testing capacity.

Serbia sends four planes carrying medical equipment to Italy

Serbia sent four planes carrying medical equipment including gloves, masks, and protective suits to Italy on Saturday as a donation to help the EU member state tackle the spread of coronavirus. Another four equipment-laden planes will be sent in the next two days, also donated by the Serbian government, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

Taiwan shows solidarity as bookseller who fled Hong Kong opens shop

Taiwan's ruling party on Saturday showed support for a Hong Kong bookseller who fled to the democratic island amid fears of Chinese persecution, with President Tsai Ing-wen offering congratulations as he opened a new shop in Taipei. Lam Wing-kee sought refuge in Taiwan last year after he was detained by Chinese agents for eight months in 2015 while working at a bookshop in Hong Kong that sold books critical of the Chinese leadership.

Exclusive: China sent team including medical experts to advise on North Korea's Kim

China has dispatched a team to North Korea including medical experts to advise on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to three people familiar with the situation. The trip by the Chinese doctors and officials comes amid conflicting reports about the health of the North Korean leader. Reuters was unable to immediately determine what the trip by the Chinese team signaled in terms of Kim's health.

Hundreds protest against lockdown at Polish-German border

Hundreds of people who live in Poland and work in Germany protested on Friday evening in the southwestern Polish border town of Zgorzelec against a mandatory coronavirus quarantine for those who cross the border. Poland was one of the first European Union states to close borders due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus. It also imposed a mandatory two-week lockdown for those who enter its territory - a major jolt for those who live their lives in between two EU states.

Iran's president says Tehran watches U.S. closely, but won't start conflict

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Tehran was closely following U.S. activities, but would never initiate a conflict in the region. Rouhani's comments, which come at a time of rising tension between Washington and Tehran, were made during a telephone call to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Iranian state media reported.

India, Pakistan ease restrictions for some small businesses amid lockdown

The Indian government allowed a limited reopening of shops in neighborhoods and residential areas from Saturday, more than a month after the nation went into lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, officials said. Late on Friday, the federal home ministry said retail shops could start operations with the staff number reduced by 50%, while also requiring appropriate social distancing, wearing of masks and gloves during work.

"No evidence" that recovered COVID-19 patients cannot be reinfected: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that there was currently "no evidence" that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second coronavirus infection. In a scientific brief, the United Nations agency warned governments against issuing "immunity passports" or "risk-free certificates" to people who have been infected as their accuracy could not be guaranteed.

Europe calls for humanitarian truce in Libya: statement

The foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Italy and the EU's top diplomat made a joint call on Saturday for a humanitarian truce in Libya, saying all sides must resume peace talks. "We want to unite our voices to those of the U.N. Secretary-General (Antonio) Guterres and his Acting Special Representative for Libya, Stephanie Turco Williams, in their call for a humanitarian truce in Libya," the statement said.

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 76 to 5,650: Health Ministry

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 76 during the last 24 hours to reach a total of 5,650, a Health Ministry spokesman said on state TV on Saturday. The total number of people diagnosed with the virus is 89,328, of whom 3,096 are in a critical condition, the spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said.