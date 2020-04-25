Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift calls release of old songs 'shameless greed'; Naomi Campbell - from catwalk queen to chat show host and more

Updated: 25-04-2020 18:39 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift calls release of old songs 'shameless greed'; Naomi Campbell - from catwalk queen to chat show host and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied Australian boy named Corona

Tom Hanks has sent a letter and a Corona brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over his name, Corona, Australian television networks reported on Thursday. Corona De Vries, an eight-year-old from the Gold Coast in Queensland state wrote to the Hollywood star after he and his wife, Rita, had spent more than two weeks in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in the Australian beach resort.

Taylor Swift calls release of old songs 'shameless greed'

Taylor Swift on Thursday revived her feud with her former record company, complaining that the release of a 2008 collection of recordings for a radio show was "tasteless." "I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an 'album' of live performances of mine tonight. ... This release is not approved by me," Swift told her 131 million Instagram followers.

Locked-down Rolling Stones release new track 'Living in a Ghost Town'

The Rolling Stones gave their fans some satisfaction on Thursday by releasing a new track "Living in a Ghost Town", part-recorded during the coronavirus lockdown. The song, powered by a Keith Richards' riff and a chanted refrain, comes with a video showing deserted streets and subway stations in London, Los Angeles, Kyoto and other cities.

Naomi Campbell - from catwalk queen to chat show host

Coronavirus quarantine has supermodel Naomi Campbell reinventing herself as a talk show host with the new series "No Filter with Naomi." The catwalk queen is chatting live on YouTube every day with some of her famous friends, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour and models Cindy Crawford and Karlie Kloss.

