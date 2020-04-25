People News Roundup: Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied Australian boy named Corona; Naomi Campbell - from catwalk queen to chat show host and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Tom Hanks sends typewriter to bullied Australian boy named Corona

Tom Hanks has sent a letter and a Corona brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over his name, Corona, Australian television networks reported on Thursday. Corona De Vries, an eight-year-old from the Gold Coast in Queensland state wrote to the Hollywood star after he and his wife, Rita, had spent more than two weeks in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in the Australian beach resort.

Naomi Campbell - from catwalk queen to chat show host

Coronavirus quarantine has supermodel Naomi Campbell reinventing herself as a talk show host with the new series "No Filter with Naomi." The catwalk queen is chatting live on YouTube every day with some of her famous friends, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour and models Cindy Crawford and Karlie Kloss.