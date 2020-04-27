Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:29 IST
People News Roundup: Dutch Kingsday celebrations muted by coronavirus lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Dutch Kingsday celebrations muted by coronavirus lockdown

Dutch King Willem-Alexander urged all people in the Netherlands to stay at home on Monday, instead of flocking onto the streets clad in orange as they normally do for the annual celebration of Kingsday. "This promises to be a unique Kingsday, and mainly because I hope it will be the last Kingsday-at-home ever. Try to make the best of it," the king said in a TV speech broadcast live from his home.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

Bangladesh garment factories reopen, while India looks to ease its lockdown

More than 500 garment factories in Bangladesh that supply to global brands reopened on Monday after a month-long shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while India considered ways to scale back its vast lockdown to reduce economic ...

Umar Akmal handed three-year ban for not reporting corrupt approaches ahead of PSL

Temperamental Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal was on Monday banned for three years by the PCB for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of the countrys premier T20 league this year. The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB said the ban was imposed b...

5 NE states completely COVID-19 free: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Five out of the eight Northeastern states are completely coronavirus-free and the remaining three have not added any new COVID-19 positive case in the last few days, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. Singh, who is the minister f...

No COVID-19 cases reported yet in FCI: Paswan

No COVID-19 cases have been reported yet at state-owned Food Corporation of India FCI whose more than 1 lakh employees are working tirelessly on the frontline in distribution of foodgrains to over 81 crore beneficiaries in the country, Food...
