Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Ramadan period drama with Jewish characters stirs debate in Middle East; Hungarian couple recreate scenes from 'Game of Thrones', 'Ghost' during lockdown and more

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:30 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Ramadan period drama with Jewish characters stirs debate in Middle East; Hungarian couple recreate scenes from 'Game of Thrones', 'Ghost' during lockdown and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Ramadan period drama with Jewish characters stirs debate in Middle East

A period drama about the trials of a Jewish midwife airing on Saudi-controlled MBC for Ramadan has drawn both criticism as an attempt to promote Arab "normalization" with Israel and praise for a rare exploration of the Gulf's social history. "Umm Haroun", a fictional series about a multi-religious community in an unspecified Gulf Arab state in the 1930s to 1950s, began airing on Friday as part of MBC's lineup for the Muslim holy month, when viewership typically spikes.

Hungarian couple recreate scenes from 'Game of Thrones', 'Ghost' during lockdown

Bored by the weeks-long coronavirus lockdown? Not Hungarian film buffs Fanni and Norbert who have recreated dozens of scenes in their flat from "Ghost", the "Game of Thrones" , "Scarface" and other films using whatever household utensils they could find. The couple's photos quickly went viral on social media, and now they just can't stop, coming up every day with new ideas.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Child rights NGO distributes over 22K dry ration kits across 1,071 villages

A child rights NGO on Monday said it has distributed over 22,000 dry ration kits and more than 24,000 hygiene kits across 1,071 villages to help vulnerable sections of society during the coronavirus crisis. The distribution has been made un...

INSIGHT-Italy wants to reopen. Businesses ask: where's the money?

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Roberto Ferraro to shut the patisserie he runs in Amelia, a scenic hilltop town in central Italy, he had just rented out a new site to increase production of ice cream and start selling it abroad.Ferraro wo...

Werder Bremen eye stadium switch if Bundeliga resumes

Struggling Werder Bremen may have to play in a different city if the Bundesliga resumes next month because the local government could prolong its ban on games at the Weserstadion. The coronavirus pandemic brought the German league to a halt...

COVID-19: Amazon plans to raise Rs 100-cr in match-funding with 4 NGOs

Online retail major Amazon India has tied up with four non-profits -- Habitat for Humanity India, Oxfam India, United Way India and Akshaya Patra -- to help raise at least Rs 100 crore to help fight deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The Amazon offe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020