Entertainment News Roundup: Ramadan period drama with Jewish characters stirs debate in Middle East; Hungarian couple recreate scenes from 'Game of Thrones', 'Ghost' during lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ramadan period drama with Jewish characters stirs debate in Middle East; Hungarian couple recreate scenes from 'Game of Thrones', 'Ghost' during lockdown and moreReuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Ramadan period drama with Jewish characters stirs debate in Middle East
A period drama about the trials of a Jewish midwife airing on Saudi-controlled MBC for Ramadan has drawn both criticism as an attempt to promote Arab "normalization" with Israel and praise for a rare exploration of the Gulf's social history. "Umm Haroun", a fictional series about a multi-religious community in an unspecified Gulf Arab state in the 1930s to 1950s, began airing on Friday as part of MBC's lineup for the Muslim holy month, when viewership typically spikes.
Hungarian couple recreate scenes from 'Game of Thrones', 'Ghost' during lockdown
Bored by the weeks-long coronavirus lockdown? Not Hungarian film buffs Fanni and Norbert who have recreated dozens of scenes in their flat from "Ghost", the "Game of Thrones" , "Scarface" and other films using whatever household utensils they could find. The couple's photos quickly went viral on social media, and now they just can't stop, coming up every day with new ideas.
