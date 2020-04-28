Entertainment News Roundup: Karlovy Vary film festival rolls up red carpet, cancels 2020 edition; South Korean boyband BTS suspend world tour over coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

TV adaptation of 'Normal People' more than another young love story

Sally Rooney's novel "Normal People" might seem like just another young adult love story, but the makers of a television adaptation hope it will have the same kind of universal appeal that made the 2018 novel a bestseller. "It's a very small story in its way. It's just two young people and their journey over four years, but it became this international phenomenon," said Lenny Abrahamson, who directed six of the 12 episodes in the series that launches on Hulu and the BBC this week.

Prince Harry helps mark 75th anniversary of Thomas the Tank Engine

Britain's Prince Harry is helping "Thomas and Friends" celebrate their 75th anniversary by introducing a special episode that features the cartoon trains as well as some members of the royal family. Fictional train Thomas the Tank Engine came to life in 1945 as a character in "The Railway Series" books by Reverend Wilbert Awdry, an Anglican clergyman, and later his son Christopher.

Karlovy Vary film festival rolls up red carpet, cancels 2020 edition

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, central and eastern Europe's leading cinema event, has canceled this summer's lineup due to the coronavirus pandemic, its president said on Tuesday. Organizers instead plan to offer some selections originally scheduled for the event in movie theaters across the Czech Republic after the government reopens cinema houses on May 25. They also plan to host the festival's industry program online.

South Korean boyband BTS suspend world tour over coronavirus

South Korea's K-pop boyband BTS will suspend their world tour over worries about the spread of the novel coronavirus and restrictions aimed at stopping it, their management said on Tuesday. The seven-member band had already postponed the North American leg of the tour, that was scheduled to start on April 25, and canceled a Seoul concert because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ramadan period drama with Jewish characters stirs debate in Middle East

A period drama about the trials of a Jewish midwife airing on Saudi-controlled MBC for Ramadan has drawn both criticisms as an attempt to promote Arab "normalization" with Israel and praise for a rare exploration of the Gulf's social history. "Umm Haroun", a fictional series about a multi-religious community in an unspecified Gulf Arab state in the 1930s to 1950s, began airing on Friday as part of MBC's lineup for the Muslim holy month when viewership typically spikes.

World's biggest film festivals unite for 10-day global streaming event

More than 20 film festivals around the world have joined together to stream movies free on YouTube after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered movie theaters and forced the cancellation of annual showcases in Cannes and New York. The 10-day "We Are One: A Global Film Festival" will feature content curated by the Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Sundance, Toronto, and Tribeca film festivals, among others, starting on May 29, organizers Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube said in a statement on Monday.

Hungarian couple recreate scenes from 'Game of Thrones', 'Ghost' during lockdown

Bored by the weeks-long coronavirus lockdown? Not Hungarian film buffs Fanni and Norbert who have recreated dozens of scenes in their flat from "Ghost", the "Game of Thrones" , "Scarface" and other films using whatever household utensils they could find. The couple's photos quickly went viral on social media, and now they just can't stop, coming up every day with new ideas.

HBO Max streaming service will be available on Apple devices at May 27 launch

HBO Max, the forthcoming streaming service from AT&T Inc. -owned WarnerMedia, will be available on Apple Inc. devices when it launches on May 27, the company said on Monday. Customers will be able to access HBO Max on the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices, as well as the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Customers with second- and third-generation Apple TV models will be able to stream HBO Max content from their iPhone or iPad to their TV with AirPlay.