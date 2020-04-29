Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Dutch Kingsday celebrations muted by coronavirus lockdown

Dutch King Willem-Alexander urged all people in the Netherlands to stay at home on Monday, instead of flocking onto the streets clad in orange as they normally do for the annual celebration of Kingsday. "This promises to be a unique Kingsday, and mainly because I hope it will be the last Kingsday-at-home ever. Try to make the best of it," the king said in a TV speech broadcast live from his home. Michelle Obama's book tour documented for 'Becoming' film

Michelle Obama's tour to promote her best-selling 2018 memoir "Becoming" has been turned into a documentary film for Netflix. "Becoming," a behind-the-scenes look at the former first lady's 34-city tour, will be released on May 6, Obama and Netflix said in a statement on Monday.