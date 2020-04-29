Left Menu
Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Dutch Kingsday celebrations muted by coronavirus lockdown

Dutch King Willem-Alexander urged all people in the Netherlands to stay at home on Monday, instead of flocking onto the streets clad in orange as they normally do for the annual celebration of Kingsday. "This promises to be a unique Kingsday, and mainly because I hope it will be the last Kingsday-at-home ever. Try to make the best of it," the king said in a TV speech broadcast live from his home. Michelle Obama's book tour documented for 'Becoming' film

Michelle Obama's tour to promote her best-selling 2018 memoir "Becoming" has been turned into a documentary film for Netflix. "Becoming," a behind-the-scenes look at the former first lady's 34-city tour, will be released on May 6, Obama and Netflix said in a statement on Monday.

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

Three U.S. children with COVID-19 have rare inflammatory syndrome

Three U.S. children infected with the coronavirus are being treated for a rare inflammatory syndrome that appears similar to one that has raised concerns by doctors in Britain, Italy and Spain, a specialist treating the patients told Reuter...

Spain to phase out coronavirus lockdown, eyes normality by end-June

Spain announced a four-phase plan on Tuesday to lift one of the toughest coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and return to normality by the end of June as the daily death toll fell to 301, less than a third of a record high of 950 in early Apri...

Reports: Browns WR Higgins agrees to one-year deal

Free agent wide receiver Rashard Higgins agreed to a one-year contract worth 910,000 to remain with the Cleveland Browns, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Higgins wanted to remain with the...

DT Jenkins returns to Bears on one-year deal

The Chicago Bears brought back former defensive tackle John Jenkins on a one-year deal Tuesday. Jenkins spent the 2017 season with the Bears, collecting eight tackles in eight games one start.He played in 2018 with the New York Giants and 2...
