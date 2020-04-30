People News Roundup: India's Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor, 67, dies of leukemia; U.S. FAA probing runway incident involving actor Harrison Ford - media and more

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:27 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

India's Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor, 67, dies of leukemia

Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, who starred in celebrated Bollywood movies such as "Bobby" and "Mera Naam Joker", died on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia, his family said. Kapoor, 67, the scion of a famed film industry family, is survived by his wife and two children and had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

U.S. FAA probing runway incident involving actor Harrison Ford - media

The United States' Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating an incident in which actor Harrison Ford was piloting a small plane that wrongly crossed a runway where another aircraft was landing, U.S. media reported late on Wednesday citing an FAA statement. There was no danger of a crash in the incident that occurred last week at an airport in southern California, according to an FAA statement cited by the New York Times.

