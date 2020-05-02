People News Roundup: UK's Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday; A Minute With: Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

A Minute With: Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion

Even Tim Gunn, the immaculately dressed fashion mentor from "Project Runway" and Amazon's new competition show "Making the Cut," is finding it hard to get out of his pajamas these days. As much of the world shelters at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gunn said he too has given in to comfort over style when he's at home in his New York apartment.

Former CBS News president returns to News Corp to help Murdoch's UK operations

David Rhodes, the former president of CBS News who started his career at Fox News, is returning to Rupert Murdoch's News Corp to help the company's News UK operations in the video business, a source familiar with the matter said. Rhodes left CBS News last year.

Gigi Hadid confirms baby on way with Zayn Malik

Supermodel Gigi Hadid on Thursday confirmed she was expecting a baby with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, saying the couple were both excited and happy. Hadid, who turned 25 last week, appeared remotely on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" on Thursday to give the news following rumors circulating for several days in the celebrity media.

UK's Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday

Britain's Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and his wife Kate, celebrates her fifth birthday on Saturday - an occasion marked by the release of four new photographs of the young royal. The photographs were taken last month by her mother at the Sandringham Estate in eastern England where the family helped to pack and deliver food parcels for isolated pensioners in the local area.